5 Prime Picnic Spots in Grand Rapids

If you haven’t had a picnic yet this summer, you’re doing summer wrong!

We’ll give you a hand and show you the best picnic locations in and around Grand Rapids to make sure you’re taking advantage of summer and this timeless tradition.

John Collins Park

Located in East Grand Rapids along Reeds Lake, this park is a go-to picnic spot. Pick a place on the lawn to lay your blanket, watch sailboats and water skiers while you eat, and take a short walk into Gaslight Village for a post-dinner treat at Jersey Junction or Kilwins.

Roselle Park

If you’re looking for a quiet and secluded picnic spot, stop over at Roselle Park in Ada. At the front of the park there is a playground for kids to run around and get out their energy, but if you walk the trails you’re sure to find a more private and peaceful spot to picnic along the Grand River.

Rosa Parks Circle

Take things downtown and set up your picnic in the grassy surroundings of Rosa Parks Circle. You’re bound to catch some food trucks while you’re there, and free entertainment like swing dancing, street fairs, and other events commonly held here.

Celadon Community

Amplify your picnic with live music. Visit the Celadon community, located near Knapp’s Corner, for a free concert on Thursday evenings at 6:30. The Celadon Summer Concert Series is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food, wine and beer, so pack your picnic basket and enjoy the show.

Rockford Dam

Take a road trip and perch your picnic alongside the dam in downtown Rockford. This quaint town offers great views and venues for your outdoor meal, and the town is perfect for walking and window shopping. If you haven’t visited before, give it a try! It will be worth the drive.

Find out more great picnic spots in Grand Rapids Magazine’s August issue, available on newsstands now. You can also check out our article on where to source the best food and drinks for your picnic basket.

*Photo courtesy of Roselle Park