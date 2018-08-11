Pack the Perfect Picnic: Local Vendors with Everything You Need

Picnics have always been a crowd pleaser for adults and children alike, and Michigan summers are too great to be spent laboring in the kitchen. So take it easy, get outside, and let these local vendors help you make the most of your experience.

Martha’s Vineyard

This gourmet grocer offers international foods, cheeses, and snacks along with global wines and local brews. Stop in to grab all the fixings for your picnic basket, order something fresh from the deli, or purchase pizza by the slice for a quick and easy meal.

Apertivo

If you’re looking to craft a custom charcuterie, visit Apertivo located in the Downtown Market. This shop is a local source for imported cheese, meats, wine and beer.

Compliment your selection of international spirits with cheese and crackers, apricots and jams, prosciutto, and other delicacies.

Horrocks

Horrocks has everything you could possibly want in a casual, market-like atmosphere. Fresh salads, soups, and sandwiches are available at the deli, and a selection of homemade desserts, chocolates, and candies can be found at the bakery. Horrocks also offers a large selection of wine, beer, and ciders, and you can even grab a glass or growler to enjoy while shopping!

Marie Catrib’s

This quaint cafe is more than a restaurant, it also serves as a grab-and-go stop for a variety of salads, dips, sandwiches, snacks and desserts. Marie Catrib’s has plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, as well as a variety of gluten free and dairy free products to accommodate any preference or allergen.

Whether you’re taking the whole family out and letting the kids run around during dinner, or you’re planning a romantic date night to sip on something savory and watch the sunset, Grand Rapids offers several great options for packing the perfect picnic and making a memorable meal.

Now that your basket is loaded and your snacks are set, grab a blanket and check out our recommendations for the top five picnic spots in the August issue of Grand Rapids Magazine available on newsstands.

