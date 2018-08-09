GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Grand Rapids has an eclectic weekend ahead. Enjoy an Alice in Wonderland themed lawn party, take in some Shakespearean fun, listen to two terrific Grand Rapids-based bands and eat, eat, eat with Restaurant Week.

Lawn Party Extravaganza

(Saturday)

Bring the whole family for a trip down the rabbit hole! Celebrate summer and all things Alice with giant lawn games, Wonderland crafts, and tasty treats that will make you grow very tall or very small (results may vary).

Dress as your favorite Alice in Wonderland character and be prepared to have so much fun you will leave grinning like a Cheshire Cat. This program will be held rain or shine.

Hosted by the Grand Rapids Public Library, this event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at Riverside Park, 3036 Monroe Ave NE (bandshell area).

GRAM on the Green

(Thursday)

GRAM on the Green brings Grand Rapids bands Major Murphy and Frankie & Myrrh to the stage on Thursday evening.

Enjoy “harmony-rich indie rock with dream-like pop” by Major Murphy and “catchy bass lines, melodic guitar, soft vocals, and drums” from Frankie & Myrrh.

Performances are held outdoors on the Museum Terrace and will take place rain or shine.

Also, don’t forget to head inside after the show, the museum is open late for Meijer Free Thursday Nights.

Restaurant Week

(All Weekend)

Restaurant Week kicked off on Wednesday night and runs through Aug. 19. Enjoy three course meals at your favorite area restaurants or opt for the chef’s choice option.

Participating restaurants will offer a two-course lunch option for $15 per person and a two-course dinner option for $25 per person. Beginning at $25 per person, Chef’s Choice is a multi-course option that allows local chefs to improvise each day on their menu and promises diners a unique experience.

More than 70 area restaurants are participating. Find out more at Restaurant Week.

“Leading Ladies” at Circle Theater

(All Weekend)

“Leading Ladies” opens this weekend at Circle Theatre.

A hilarious comedy about two Shakespearean actors who find themselves down on their luck. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren’t nephews, but nieces!

Ticket information and show times can be found at the Circle Theatre website.

*Main photo courtesy of Restaurant Week. All other photos courtesy of individual organizations.