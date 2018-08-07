New Ramen & Sushi Bar Coming to Medical Mile

The owners of Fuji Yama are opening a new restaurant along the Medical Mile.

Chidorii Ramen & Sushi Bar is a new concept eatery co-owned by cousins Dong Wen Wang and Shun Ci Chen. It will open in October in the Diamond Place development at the northeast corner of Michigan Street and Diamond Avenue on the eastern edge of the Medical Mile corridor.

The 3,000 square foot Asian fusion restaurant will offer sushi, handcrafted poke bowls, and signature ramen bowls with homemade broth mixed with various delicious ingredients.

This is the fourth venture for Wang and Chen, who also own Sakura and the Downtown Market’s sushi bar.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Diamond Place also announced that national smoothie and food franchise Tropical Smoothie Café will open in the building before the end of this year.

It will occupy the eastern end of Diamond Place and will include a drive-thru window. The 1,900 SF will feature 39 seats for dine-in guests. Parking will also be available. Tentative hours of operation are expected to be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to its made-to-order smoothies, Tropical Smoothie Café also offers toasted wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and bowls.

Gordon Food Service

Diamond Place previously announced that Gordon Food Service is slated to operate a 16,000 square foot store on the building’s first floor.

Aside from the first-floor retail, Diamond Place will be home to 165 one- and two-bedroom apartments. A 240-car parking ramp is attached to the four-level building.

The building is expected to be completed this fall.

