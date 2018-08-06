Professional Wakesurfers Make Waves at Millennium Park

Over the weekend professional wakesurfers from all over the world will descend on Millennium Park for Tommy’s 2018 US Wakesurf Open.

Hosted by Tommy’s Boats of Grand Rapids and Malibu Boats, the competition serves as an opportunity to qualify for the 2018 World Wake Surfing Championship. It also offers a $20,000 cash prize along with additional prizes.

The three-day qualifying event, taking place Aug. 10 – 12, offers spectators plenty of entertainment, from the main action in the water to games and giveaways taking place on the beach.

General admission and VIP tickets are available at Tommy’s Grand Rapids.

Millennium Park is located at 1415 Maynard Ave. SW.

*Photo courtesy of Tommy’s Grand Rapids