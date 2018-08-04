Outdoor Retailer Treks Into Grand Rapids

If you are the outdoorsy type, you’ll be excited to hear that REI Co-op announced plans to open a new 20,000 square-foot store in the area.

The Seattle-headquartered retailer said its new store will open in spring 2019 at the intersection of 28th Street SE and Mall Drive SE, just south of the Woodland Mall.

The new store will carry gear and apparel for the most popular outdoor activities in the area, including paddling, biking and running. REI Grand Rapids will also offer in-store workshops to “connect people to a life outdoors.”

REI called Grand Rapids “West Michigan’s hub for outdoor recreation.”

This will be REI’s first store in West Michigan and its fourth in the state. It also has stores in Ann Arbor, Northville and Troy.

