Make Every Night Game Night with These Unique Board Games

Make connections, support local businesses, and have fun all at the same time. Grand Gamers Guild and Green Couch Games are two unique game publishing companies based in Grand Rapids that will help you make every night game night. Check out what each publishing company has to offer and plan a night to remember with one of these 10 games.

Grand Gamers Guild

Founded by Marc Specter, Grand Gamers Guild wants to provide families and friends not only with a memorable night of fun but also a chance to connect one-on-one. “By being with people and focusing on a common activity—in this case, gaming—we get that human connection that our soul craves,” said Specter.

Ranging from 15 to 90-minutes and light to medium levels of strategy, each game can be played by non-gamers and experienced gamers alike. “Our goal is to cast a wide net of gaming experiences that you can spend an entire night gaming with,” said Specter. Based on a variety of concepts and settings, these games will transport you into an assortment of different worlds, such as fantasy, historical, and science fiction realms.

Which One Will You Play on Game Night?

Pocket Ops – It’s tic-tac-toe with a twist. Become a Spymaster and stay one step ahead of your opponent in this 2-player game for ages 8 and up.

Unreal Estate – Try your hand at designing the best fantasy buildings. This 2-5 player card game is for ages 13 and up will turn the whole family into architects.

Stroop – Be prepared for your mind to bend. Based on the Stroop Effect, this rapid-paced card game for 2-4 players, ages 13 and up, will be sure to give your brain a workout.

Endeavor: Age of Sail – Get on board and set sail. For 2-5 players, ages 12 and up, this historical and strategic board game is perfect for a night in with friends.

The Artemis Project – Roll the dice and embark on your very own space exploration. As the newest addition to Grand Gamers Guild, this science fiction-themed game will be available on Kickstarter September 12 and is recommended for 2-4 players, ages 13 and up.

Green Couch Games

Focusing on publishing small, easy-to-learn card and board games, Jason Kotarski founded Green Couch Games in 2014 with a mission to create “great little games that make great big connections,” said Kotarski. “In our technological age, we sometimes miss out on real relationships for the illusion of those connections we get through social media, but games make us slow down, share real-life space with others, and provide a lot of fun.”

With a variety of games that can all be taught in five minutes or less and be played in under an hour, Green Couch Games aims to create simple, yet entertaining games that will interest and bring everyone together at the table.

Since he believes that relationships are “one of the most important aspects of our lives,” Kotarski wants to provide individuals not only with an opportunity to play and exercise their minds, but also to take a break “from the challenges of real life” and create lasting memories with friends and family.

Which One Will You Play on Game Night?

Best Treehouse Ever – Who can build the best treehouse ever? This 2-4 player game for ages 10 and up challenges your building and balancing skills as you compete to create your own dream, yet stable, treehouse.

Rock Road a la Mode – Hit the road and see how sweet life is while driving an ice cream truck. The key in this game is to manage time and resources as you attempt to satisfy your customers' cravings.

Before the Earth Explodes – What would you do if the Earth was ending? In this game, 2 players compete to save humanity, while also racing to colonize new planets, seizing advanced technologies, and destroying the opposing faction.

Ladder 29 – Get ready to turn up the heat with this game. Ladder 29 is the hottest card game of ladder-climbing firefighters where you will try to extinguish your hand of cards and win each round.

Fidelitas – Travel back to the medieval times with Fidelitas. This 2-4 player game is for ages 10 and up and allows you to challenge your opponents with unique character cards that will constantly change up the game.

New Games

Releasing new games each quarter, Green Couch Games is set to release two new games this year, Filler and Best Treehouse Ever: Forest of Fun.

Designed by Grand Rapidian Jonathan Chaffer comes the card game, Filler, where you will manage a pantry of delectable pastries and compete against your friends to be the best baker. Best Treehouse Ever: Forest of Fun is the sequel to the bestseller and can be played standalone or combined with the original game to play with 8 players.

All games from Grand Gamers Guild and Green Couch Games can be bought on their respective websites. They are also available through hobby game stores around the world.

*Photos courtesy of Grand Gamers Guild & Green Couch Games