Coffee Shop Closes But New Roaster is Ready to Move In

Lightfast Coffee+Art has closed its Fulton Street location. But don’t worry about going into caffeine withdrawal; a new coffee shop is poised to move in.

Ann Arbor-based Stovetop Roasters has taken over the location, at 944 Fulton St. E, with plans to reopen soon.

Stovetop Roasters operates out of Ann Arbor, where it has a lab and roastery as well as a café. This will be the company’s first foray outside of its hometown.

Jared DeMeester, owner of Stovetop Roasters, said he is eager to bring Stovetop Roasters to Grand Rapids.

“I actually grew up in Forest Hills, my mama is a teacher there, so I have a deep connection to the city,” he said.

DeMeester couldn’t share too many details about the new coffee shop, but said more information will be available soon, including a reopening date.

*Photo courtesy of Stovetop Roasters