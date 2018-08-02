GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

This weekend Grand Rapids has all kinds of fun outdoor and indoor activities to enjoy. With two performances by the Grand Rapids Symphony, two performances at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre and more, it’s going to be hard to choose! Sorry, not sorry.

Grand Rapids Picnic Pops

(Thursday & Friday)

The D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops concludes its series this weekend with two performances. Join the Grand Rapids Symphony and guests on Thursday and Friday at Cannonsburg Ski Area for some musical entertainment.

On Thursday, see Tito Puente Jr., a 10-time Grammy award winner, percussionist and Good Will Ambassador of Latin Music, along with conductor John Varineau.

On Friday, see Ben Folds, multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter, and conductor Jacomo Bairos.

Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the Grand Rapids Symphony website for both performances.

Search for Peregrine Falcons & Chimney Swifts

(Thursday)

The Grand Rapids Audubon Club and the Grand Rapids Public Library are hosting a 90-minute walk around downtown to see birds that have learned to live in heavily populated areas, so make sure to wear good walking shoes.

Those who participate in the walk will be on the lookout for Chimney Swifts and Peregrine Falcons.

This free event starts at 7 p.m. on the front steps of the downtown library, at 111 Library St. NE. This event is part of the Grand Rapids Public Library 2018 summer reading program in connection with the book, “Unseen City: The Majesty of Pigeons, the Discreet Charm of Snails & Other Wonders of the Urban Wilderness” by Nathanael Johnson.

Tour of Downtown’s Hidden Gardens

(Friday)

Calling all gardeners and future gardeners. The Dwelling Place is hosting a tour of hidden downtown gardens on Friday. You will learn about urban gardening, meet resident gardeners and maybe even get your hands a little dirty.

Expect to walk one-mile. There are two different times you can participate, 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. The tour starts in the parking lot of 120 Division Ave S. It’s free to attend but you must RSVP here or call (616) 855-1437.

Part of August First Fridays, this tour will end on the Avenue for the Arts at a resident art exhibition.

Herman Miller Picnic Poster Lecture @ GRAM

(Thursday)

Herman Miller’s famous picnic posters are on display at the GRAM and the man behind them will be on hand this week to share the stories behind their creation.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting a lecture with Steve Frykholm, graphic designer and former VP of creative design at Herman Miller, on Aug. 2 at 5 p.m.

Frykholm will be talking about his work with Herman Miller and about the famous Herman Miller Picnic Posters, which are on view on Level 1 in the museum.

This event is free and will be held in Cook Auditorium.

“School of Rock” @ the Civic Theatre

(Thursday & Saturday)

Who’s ready to rock?

It’s your last chance to check out the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s performance of “School of Rock” this weekend. The musical is based on the Paramount movie of the same name that stars Jack Black.

“School of Rock” is about rocker Dewey Finn who pretends to be a substitute teacher at a prep school for a fifth-grade class. He discovers the students have musical talent and forms them as a band to enter into the Battle of the Bands competition.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. both days and tickets range from $10 to $16. For more information on the performance and to purchase tickets, visit the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre website.

“Little Women” @ the Civic Theatre

(Friday – Sunday)

You can also check out “Little Women” at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre this weekend. “Little Women,” the classic novel written by Louisa May Alcott in 1869, is about the lives of sisters Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth as they journey into womanhood through romance, virtue and society. The play was written by Gary Peterson and is recommended for all ages.

Friday’s performance starts at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday’s performances start at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $10 to $16 and can be purchased on the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s website.

