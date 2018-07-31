5 Activities You Don’t Want to Miss in August

From wizards and superheroes to running in the mud (yes, you read that right!), Grand Rapids has some fun activities during August no matter your age.

1978 Tribute Show @ Pyramid Scheme

August 10

The Pyramid Scheme is hosting a Tribute to 1978. Watch as local musicians tackle four of that year’s biggest albums: Elvis Costello’s “This Year’s Model,” The Police’s “Outlandos d’Amour,” Van Halen’s debut album and Bruce Springsteen’s “Darkness on the Edge of Town.”

All albums will be played in their entirety. This is a 21 and over show starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30. Tickets start at $10 and are $15 on the day of the show. The show will benefit the Grand Rapids Red Project, a nonprofit focused on HIV prevention in Grand Rapids.

Harry Potter Night with the West Michigan Whitecaps

August 17

Get your wands and your capes ready!

The West Michigan Whitecaps are hosting Harry Potter night on Friday, Aug. 17. Fifth Third Ballpark will transform into Hogwarts for the evening and all wizards are invited to come out and enjoy a wand creating station, a Quidditch match pre-game and a golden snitch scavenger hunt.

Grab your tickets here and make sure you stay for the post-game fireworks!

Wonder Woman & Black Panther @ Movies on Monroe

August 17

Get ready for an action packed Movies on Monroe with “Wonder Woman” (PG-13) starting at 7:30 p.m., followed by “Black Panther” (PG-13).

Costumes are definitely encouraged and don’t forget about the pre-movie entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m., which includes a DJ, a dance performance by Bird Clarkson, a raffle, face painting and more.

Polish Festival

August 24 – August 26

The Polish Heritage Society is hosting the 39th Annual Polish Festival at Rosa Parks Circle.

This three-day event will be full of all things Polish, including food, culture, entertainment and drinks. You don’t have to be Polish to enjoy the festivities.

For a full list of events, visit the Polish Heritage Society’s website.

Grand Rapids Mud Run

August 25

Who’s ready to get muddy?

The Grand Rapids Mud Run is back! The extreme 5K, held at 1200 60th St. SE in Kentwood, has a full course for adults filled with 15-20 muddy pits, tunnel crawls, a 60’ mudslide and more. It will also have a kids’ course (ages 6-12) that is about 1.5 miles and also filled with mud pits.

Tickets start at $59 for adults and $25 for kids but they will go up once the event gets closer so make sure to get them soon.