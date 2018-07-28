Homebrewers Partner with Microbreweries for Pro-Am Competition

Next week 25 unique, collaborative beers will be released in brewery taprooms across Grand Rapids as part of the Beer City Pro-Am competition taking place July 30 – Aug. 3.

Area homebrewers have been paired up with microbreweries, producing unique recipes to be brewed and shared with the public. The homebrewers were selected from the winners of local homebrewing competitions.

A panel of local, qualified judges will select the winner based on aroma, appearance, flavor and mouthfeel. The winner will be announced at the Beer City Brewer’s Guild’s annual summer picnic on Saturday, Aug. 11.

Lagers, ales and a variety of fruit-infused styles are included in the list of beers, which can be found on the Beer City Brewer’s Guild website.

Nick Rodammer, co-founder of the event and Pro-Am committee chair, said the competition offers the chance for “local homebrewers to get a little bit of exposure for the quality of the beer they are making.”

This is the competition’s second year and Rodammer said there are a lot of “really interesting releases this year.”

Competing brews will also appear in two tap takeovers. Horrocks Market Tavern will have five Pro-Am entries on tap on Aug. 3 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Logan’s Alley will have 18 of the collaborations on tap from Aug. 10-13, including last year’s winning entry from City Built Brewing Company and homebrewer Paul Arends: Monroe Weiss.

*Photos courtesy of Beer City Brewer’s Guild