Grandwich Winner Named

A new sandwich has been named this year’s Grandwich.

Yesterday a group of lucky foodies spent the day sampling sandwiches from 10 restaurants around town. They selected City Built Brewing Company’s The Jibarito as this year’s Grandwich.

The traditional Puerto Rican plantain sandwich is made with green smashed and fried plantains, marinated, tenderized, grilled and thinly sliced flank steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayu collazo sauce. The sandwich is served with three deep fried Puerto Rican spiced beef with traditional Puerto Rican rice Bori Balls, and Sofrito Cream Sauce.

Brick & Porter and Grain Sandwich shop were named runners up.

Many of the top 10 locations are keeping their Grandwich on the menu through the weekend, so stop by and check them out.

*Photo courtesy of Grandwich