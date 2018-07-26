GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

We’re giving you several reasons to get out of bed on Saturday morning as well as one fun reason to stay up late that night!

Madcap 10th Anniversary Bash

(Saturday)

Help MadCap celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday. Visit MadCap’s Fulton Street location between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and enjoy games, live music and food from local food trucks. You can also score limited release 10th anniversary merchandise.

Tickets are available online for pre-sale for $15 or at the event for $20 (ticket cost includes a scoop of Love’s Ice Cream).

The Color Run

(Saturday)

Looking for an excuse to get out of bed early on Saturday? The Color Run is a great way to start your day. Head downtown to participate in the “happiest 5K on the planet.” This year’s theme is Super Heroes, so bring your cape.

The Color Run is a five-kilometer, untimed event in which thousands of participants, or “Color Runners,” are doused from head to toe in different colors at each kilometer. Cross the finish line and enjoy a colorful celebration party featuring opportunities to receive free samples from sponsors, visit food vendors, enjoy an outdoor seating area, try out the Hero Zone— a trampoline photo op with an “epic backdrop” — and experience a The Color Run’s first-ever foam blaster.

Registration is now open and will stay open until the start of the run.

Grand Rapids Summer Stroll for Epilepsy

(Saturday)

Join the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan at Frederik Meijer Gardens for the Summer Stroll. This inspirational morning walk brings people together to raise funds for the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan. The event benefits initiatives at the local level.

The Summer Stroll takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For ticket information visit Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.

Celebrate Caribbean Culture

(Saturday)

Celebrate Caribbean culture through music and dance with Caribbean Summer Jam III.

Now in its third year, Caribbean Summer Jam III features local West Michigan based DJs: DJ Sanjay, DJ Tony Banks and PJ DA DJ. Enjoy music ranging from Afrobeats, Bachata, Dancehall, Soca, Reggaetón, Dembow, to Hip Hop, Trap Latino and more.

There will be celebrity appearances by Erica Mena, of VH1’s “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta,” Christian Keyes, of BET’s “In Contempt” & “Supernatural,” and Geraud Sing, GR native, actor, model, & industry influencer.

Caribbean Summer Jam III takes place at 20 Monroe Live, 11 Ottawa Ave., from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are available at 20 Monroe Live, the 20 Monroe box office or any Ticketmaster outlet. Tickets: $25 in advance and $35 at the door | Ages 18+

*Photos courtesy of individual organizations. Main photo courtesy of MadCap Coffee