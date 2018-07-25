Lakes & Grapes Apparel Takes its Inspiration from Traverse City

A new line of apparel celebrates Traverse City. Lifestyle brand Lakes and Grapes launched its first line of apparel two weeks ago.

The Summer 2018 collection includes an array of men’s and women’s wear including short sleeve shirts, long sleeve shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, hats, stickers and more.

Lakes and Grapes also launched a Rosé by the Bay line of apparel, specifically for the “individual who celebrates the appreciation that we have for local wine and the natural beauty of Traverse City, in and out of the vineyard.”

Rosé by the Bay includes attire that can easily transition from the beach to the winery, much like a glass of rosé.

The best part, you don’t have to visit Traverse City to add these items to your wardrobe. Lakes and Grapes items are available through the brand’s website.

Abby Clear is the founder and creative force behind the brand. She is a Traverse City native and supporter of the area’s wine, tourism and business industries.

Clear’s goal for Lakes and Grapes is to “incorporate the Traverse City lifestyle” into a brand that “reflects the qualities of classic Lakes and Grapes living: optimism, community, adventure, and infinite possibilities.”