TreeRunner’s Glow Nights Take on the ‘80s

If climbing rope bridges or flying along zip lines during daylight hours isn’t enough for you, TreeRunner is kicking it up a notch.

After dark on Aug. 16, all ‘80s fans are encouraged to dust off their favorite wigs and visit a park “set aglow with color arches, LED sequence lighting, lasers and other brilliant fares.”

Partiers can take part in hair band challenges, ticket giveaways for the best costume and glow paint stations. And of course, soak up ‘80s music.

While TreeRunner already hosts Glow Nights every Thursday and Friday, general manager Amanda McClellen explains that these once-a-month events kicked off this summer as a way to offer a special, over-the-top experience.

“These nights are a bit bigger, and crazier than the regular glow night,” she says. “It’s nice because it’s a later night event that the whole family can enjoy. We serve all levels of climbers.”

Details:

80’s Retro Glow Night

TreeRunner Grand Rapids Adventure Park

Thursday, Aug. 16

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

$30