Grandwich Contenders Narrowed to Top 10

Grand Rapids is one step closer to crowning this year’s Grandwich.

The annual sandwich competition named its top 10 competitors this morning. The Grandwich winner will be announced on Thursday, July 26 after the competition judges tour all 10 locations.

Get out there and eat some sandwiches this week and see if you agree with the judges pick on Thursday.

Top 10

Blue Dog Tavern

The Holiday Bar

Grain Sandwich Shop

Johnny B’z

The Bull’s Head Tavern

Brick & Porter

Wheelhouse

Gravity Taphouse Grille

City Built Brewing Company

Main Street BBQ Express

*Main photo: Blue Dog Tavern Sweet Hot Mess Grandwich 2018