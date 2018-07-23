Grandwich Contenders Narrowed to Top 10

Skip to content
Grand Rapids is one step closer to crowning this year’s Grandwich.
The annual sandwich competition named its top 10 competitors this morning. The Grandwich winner will be announced on Thursday, July 26 after the competition judges tour all 10 locations.
Get out there and eat some sandwiches this week and see if you agree with the judges pick on Thursday.
Top 10
Blue Dog Tavern
The Holiday Bar
Grain Sandwich Shop
Johnny B’z
The Bull’s Head Tavern
Brick & Porter
Wheelhouse
Gravity Taphouse Grille
City Built Brewing Company
Main Street BBQ Express
*Main photo: Blue Dog Tavern Sweet Hot Mess Grandwich 2018
