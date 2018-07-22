The “Happiest 5K on the Planet” Comes to GR

You don’t have to be faster than a speeding bullet or more powerful than a locomotive to compete in next weekend’s 5K race. The Color Run will be flying into Grand Rapids for The Color Run Hero Tour on Saturday, July 28.

The Grand Rapids event benefits West Michigan Sports Commission, which helps to promote a diverse level of youth and amateur sporting events in the region.

“We’re helping Color Runners celebrate their inner hero through The Color Run Hero Tour,” said Kylee Hutchinson, The Color Run Columbus event director. “Heroes are all around us — in our parents, teachers, leaders, friends . . . let’s celebrate that!”

The Color Run is a five-kilometer, un-timed event in which thousands of participants, or “Color Runners,” are doused from head to toe in different colors at each kilometer.

After crossing the finish line, Color Runners can attend a Finish Festival dance party with a live DJ and color throws every few minutes. The Finish Festival also features opportunities to receive free samples from sponsors, visit food vendors, enjoy an outdoor seating area, try out the Hero Zone— a trampoline photo op with an “epic backdrop” — and experience a The Color Run’s first-ever foam blaster.

Color Runners are encouraged to arrive early and warm up with a group Zumba party. While on course, participants can walk, run or dance their way through four Color Zones, ending up covered in colors.

Since its debut in 2012, The Color Run has hosted more than seven million Color Runners at 1,000 events in 40+ countries. With no winners or official times, the “Happiest 5K on the Planet” celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality, helping participants achieve their fitness goals by “providing a fun, un-intimidating running environment.”

“More than half of the participants are first-time 5K runners, so we created an experience that’s more about the memories you make than your mile per minute,” Kate Morrison, event marketing manager, said.“We made running feel accessible to a broader demographic.”

Registration is now open and will stay open until the start of the run. For more information, visit The Color Run.

*Photos courtesy of The Color Run