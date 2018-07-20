Restaurant Week Cooks Up Creative Menus

Grand Rapids restaurants are getting creative with their menus in honor of Restaurant Week, which takes place Aug. 8 – 19.

Menus are available now for the more than 70 participating restaurants. In addition to unique offerings like Amore’s White Lasagna with S & S Lamb, Farm Country truffle cheese and mushrooms and Grove’s BBQ Beef Tongue with charred tomato polenta, marinated raw vegetables, husk BBQ, masa naan, and crème fraiche, diners will also be able to choose the new Chef’s Choice option.

Beginning at $25 per person, Chef’s Choice is a multi-course option that allows local chefs to improvise each day on their menu and promises diners a unique experience. It also means if you want to return to the same restaurant throughout the 12-day event, you can count on a completely different dinner each day.

Participating restaurants will continue to offer a two-course lunch option for $15 per person and a two-course dinner option for $25 per person.

Take a peek at the Restaurant Week menus here.

Restaurant Week diners are encouraged to share their #RWGR meals on Instagram. Those people who submit impressive food photographs of their dining out experiences could be selected to win gift cards from participating restaurants and may be featured in an Experience Grand Rapids blog post.

Restaurant Week benefits the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education, with $1 from each Restaurant Week meal sold going to the endowed scholarship fund. Over $143,000 has been raised from past Restaurant Weeks.

*Photos courtesy of Experience Grand Rapids