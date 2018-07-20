New Juice Bar Opens in Gaslight Village

Clean Juice, a franchise founded in North Carolina, opens its first Michigan location this weekend.

Located next to Athleta and across the street from a yoga studio, Clean Juice sits at a perfect location for those looking for something healthy to put into their bodies.

All of its products are USDA certified making it the only USDA certified organic juice bar in Michigan currently. Menu items include fresh pressed juices, cold press juice, cleanses, smoothies, protein smoothies, acai bowls, oatmeal bowls and avocado toast.

“We’ve got great products,” said Dan Farrell, franchise owner of Clean Juice Bar in Gaslight Village. “I think people will sometimes hear organic and they don’t think it’s going to taste well but our products, I can honestly say from top to bottom . . . they all taste great.”

Farrell, who opened the store with his wife, wants to focus on the three S’s: speed, service and smiles.

“We want people to come in, be greeted with a smile and great service and get their product quickly without compromising the consistency and quality,” he said.

Farrell and his wife are planning on opening five more Clean Juice franchises in Michigan, including shops in downtown Detroit and Ann Arbor.

Clean Juice has its grand opening on Saturday, July 21 starting at 8 a.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the East Grand Rapids mayor at 9 a.m. Also beginning on July 21, the store will start its normal business hours – Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clean Juice was founded by husband and wife, Kat and Landon Eckles in 2014 near Charlotte, North Carolina. Now it’s one of the fastest growing franchises with 39 operational stores and 74 others in development. Other locations include Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Texas, Ohio, California and more.