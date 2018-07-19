GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

If you enjoy live music, this is your weekend! You’ll have three opportunities to see Grand Rapids Symphony musicians perform during three outdoor concerts. You can also focus on your fitness to the tunes of DJ Adrian Butler during a special yoga, beats & brunch event at one of our newest downtown restaurants. That’s not all. See what else is happening in Grand Rapids this weekend!

HopCat celebrates Belgian National Day

(Saturday)

A post shared by HopCat Grand Rapids (@hopcatgr) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Belgium’s strong World Cup finish isn’t the only thing worth celebrating in July.

HopCat loves its Belgian Beers and its showing more of that love with a party on Saturday, July 21, which is Belgian National Day, a holiday marking the country’s birth as a constitutional monarchy in 1831.

Come out to Hopcat, at 25 Ionia Ave. SW, beginning at 11 a.m. for your favorite Belgium beers which will be on tap and in bottles. Also, don’t forget to enjoy some Crack Frites, a twist on HopCat’s famous Crack Fries, served Belgian-style with blue cheese, black pepper aioli and pesto aioli.

‘80s Rewind with the Grand Rapids Symphony

(Thursday & Friday)

A post shared by Grand Rapids Symphony (@grsymphony) on Jul 12, 2016 at 11:41am PDT

The Grand Rapids Symphony is bringing you back in time to the ’80s!

Bring the whole family out to Cannonsburg Ski Area, at 6800 Cannonsburg Rd. NE, starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday night for some throwback tunes. You’ll hear music from Billy Joel, U2, the Scorpions and more.

There will be kid-friendly events including face painting, crafts and a musical instrument petting zoo.

Adult lawn tickets are $20 and you can get them on the Grand Rapids Symphony website.

Symphony on the West Side

(Saturday)

Free music on a Saturday night. What more could a person want?

This family-friendly event will be held at John Ball Park and is hosted by the Grand Rapids Symphony. There will be pre-concert music and activities before the show begins at 7 p.m. Music will be played from Jurassic Park, the finale from Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9 and more!

This concert is free to attend but does require you to have a ticket. To find out where you can get those tickets, visit the John Ball Zoo website or call the Grand Rapids Symphony at 616-454-9451.

Yoga, Beats & Brunch

(Sunday)

A post shared by The Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse (@funkybuddhayoga) on Jul 17, 2018 at 7:27am PDT

DJ Adrian Butler will provide the soundtrack for your morning yoga routine on Sunday as part of Beats & Brunch. Zoko 822 is joining forces with Butler and Funky Buddha Yoga for this fun morning event.

That’s right, Summertime patio yoga. Flowing to the amazing beats of DJ

Adrian Butler. Followed by a private brunch experience created by Zoko 822.

This event takes place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Zoko 822. Tickets are $45 and include yoga and brunch.

Patio Party @ Paddock Place

(Thursday)

Paddock Place is celebrating summer this Thursday with a tiki-themed party. Captain Morgan, Smirnoff & Redbull signature cocktails will help you get in the spirit of the evening. Whooo-Doggy food cart will have hot dogs & walking tacos available for purchase. You can also enjoy lawn games and music from STAR 105.7.

This is a 21+ only event. There is no cover.