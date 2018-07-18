Styles of Summer

From the Grand Rapids Magazine July 2018 issue. Available on newsstands now or via subscription.

Easy and breezy are the keywords for summer fashion this year! The styles are casual, light and flowing, with bold jewelry giving a splash of color.

Ranking first on the must-buy list is a jumpsuit, advised Prudence Kauffman, owner of Dear Prudence, 820 Forest Hill Ave. SE. “I would tell people definitely get in and get one of the jumpsuits,” she said. “They’re just so comfy and cute.”

And get ready to fill that shopping bag with wide-leg pants during the quest for the hottest summer looks.

“Wide-leg pants are back!” Kauffman said. “Whether it’s fun prints or denim, a culottes style, flowing pant or capris. You can throw them on with a T-shirt and a pair of Converse and look super cute, or you can dress them up with a silk tank top and a wedge sandal — they’re really versatile.”

Pair those wide-leg styles with sheer tops, especially tops with ruffles or embroidery. Sheer is another highlight of this season’s fashion world, working well in layers, completing a look that is light and flowing.

Perhaps the best news is those sheers and ruffles will be seen around town in both pastel shades and bold colors, so everyone can rock their shades of preference.

When the occasion calls for a step up, throw-on dresses like sundresses and T-shirt dresses are this summer’s answer. Think “casual and fun,” Kauffman said, suggesting a look that can be paired with a jean jacket or dressed up with statement jewelry.

Accessorizing is about simplicity for summer 2018, though color and textures are the rage.

“This summer, it’s all about jewelry,” Kauffman said. “I’ve been addicted to all the fun, bright earrings. I’ve been putting on a simple, flowy dress and then a fun, pop-of-color earring. Tassels, beads, everything in fun colors — anything in red! Reds and oranges are really, really big this summer.”

Shorts are a summer must, and styles are staying shorter this year. Trendsetters will be pairing them with long cardigans or dusters on cool evenings. If short-shorts aren’t for you, Emily Smith, owner of East Hills’ Adored Boutique, has the solution: “It’s always OK to wear Bermuda shorts,” she said. “They look nice and you can mix and match them with other trendy pieces.”

Whether wearing shorts, flowing pants or a jumpsuit, the season’s go-to shoes are mules. Jazzy mules in bright colors and patterns will be in every fashionista’s closet and will be found beside other favorites this season, including sandals with either a wedge or high heels.

*Main photo: Adored Boutique, Photo by Ashlee Brown