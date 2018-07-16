Set Yourself Wild with Alchemy Yoga

When is the last time you howled at the moon? Elaina Mackey, yoga teacher and founder of Alchemy Yoga, might just lead you in that direction at her upcoming full moon event, Set Yourself Wild.

Through the practice of yoga, dance, meditation and journaling, participants can expect to be “inspired to lean into all things wild on the inside,” said Mackey.

“My goal is to create a space for women to explore the inner workings of their mind and body – so they can understand and work with their wild in a creative and playful way and use it as a catalyst for their own healing,” she says. “My hope is to basically create a community for women to tell their stories and face their fears.”

Mackey grew up in Commerce Township and taught yoga for several years in Ann Arbor before recently relocating to Grand Rapids. After soaking up many classes in Grand Rapids, she hopes to bring a different style of yoga to community.

“I hope to add a lot of different elements like creativity, fire and water,” she says. “The dynamic dance-like style I teach is a really unique approach that originated in metro Detroit from my teacher Jonny Kest.”

Set Yourself Wild

GR Studio Space, at 342 Market

Friday, July 27

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets: $25

To learn more about Alchemy Yoga, visit: @alchemyyogami, @elainamackeyyoga, www.alchemyyogami.com

*Photos courtesy of Alchemy Yoga