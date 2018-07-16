Business Moves with Marie La Mode

Liz Haan, owner of Marie La Mode, is living in jumpsuits—it’s the easiest get-up, slip one on and you’re done (your only stressor now is shoes). Also on repeat are high-waisted denim and graphic tees. These are her favorite looks and lately, she’s wearing them in her new brick and mortar store on Cherry Street as she adapts to a different pace than what she’s become used to.

“I own a mobile boutique and we travel to businesses, homes and events,” said Haan. “We bring the boutique to you and it’s simple for everyone to shop.”

The decision to move into the brick and mortar space had a lot to do with customer requests. Patrons wanted to shop more than just the mobile boutique events and online offerings. With Haan’s clothing in high demand, she was contacted by another clothing store, DENYM, and the two have set up shop in the same building. Each space is separate with an opening in the wall, so shoppers are conveniently able to walk from one boutique to the other.

The addition of Marie La Mode to the area beefs up this already booming destination shopping attraction. A stop into Marie La Mode means you can also visit neighboring Cherry Street businesses including another fashion retailer Lennon & Willow, Hopscotch Children’s Store, Books & Mortar bookstore, The Green Well restaurant and the dessert shop, Le Bon Macaron.

“Everyone on Cherry Street is there to support each other,” said Haan. “The vibe of the Uptown area is kind of the up and coming place to be.”

While the business support is amazing, Haan has found she’s also able to provide increased style and fashion assistance in her new space, by featuring more product and bigger dressing rooms.

“I’m able to create relationships now that I know who’s shopping and what they’re looking for. I can buy for my customers when they travel. I meet somebody different each time. The personal interaction is the best. In the store you can see how something really looks,” said Haan, who’s also hoping to give back with the brick and mortar store and feels she can do that with location on Cherry Street.

But Who Is The Marie La Mode Woman?

Fashion here is a little bit on the edgy side and Haan wants to cater to those that can take a style and run with it—putting their own stamp on it. There’s a good line of basics covering a range of personalities and styles and on-trend pieces. Stand out brands include Moon River’s vintage-inspired pieces to The Laundry Room—an athleisure brand—which fits perfectly into the store’s loungewear section. You’ll find a whole wall of athleisure and casual wear including sweatshirts from Germany.

Marie La Mode is looking into the next season’s best buys and while we all can expect staples such as turtlenecks, chunky sweaters and earth-tone plaids, some fun, blue plaids are on the horizon.

“A lot of things coming in have a bow at the neck—it’s a very French twist,” said Haan, who will also be stocking wide brim hats, as they’ll still be big heading into fall.

SHOP GIRL

A few fun questions for Marie La Mode’s one-woman show.

Last thing you sold to someone?

I sold a blush colored, button-up shirt with wide bell sleeves in a denim material.

Have a style tip to share?

Always add your own twist. Hair scarves are huge. Adding a simple scarf to your hair can make your outfit look like so much more.

Marie La Mode is located at 910 Cherry Street. Head online to Marie La Mode to start shopping.

*Photos by Avery Phillips