Huff Park Reopens Today with Celebration

A new boardwalk and 87-acres of athletic fields will be the main draws at Huff Park. The 45-year-old park reopens today following $2.1 million in renovations and upgrades.

Renovations include the new boardwalk with an overlook deck, rest areas, a new playground, upgrades to the concession stand and restroom building, and interpretive signage.

A grand opening is being held this afternoon from 12:30 – 1:30. The public is invited to attend the celebration and to enjoy guided walking tours provided by the Kent Conservation District and Grand Rapids Audubon Society. The celebration also includes a kids nature scavenger hunt with prizes and refreshments.

City park millage dollars and a $300,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund grant funded the $2.1 million project.

Huff Park is located at 1500 Aberdeen St. NE.

*Photos courtesy of Grand Rapids Parks & Recreation Department.