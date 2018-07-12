New Hotel Mertens Elevates Dining with Rooftop Lounge

You can enjoy your next charcuterie plate, oysters on the half shell, or other delicious French dishes with a skyline view. New Hotel Mertens announced that it is opening a rooftop lounge, Haute at New Hotel Mertens.

The lounge is located on the ninth floor of the 35 Oakes St SW building, which houses New Hotel Mertens on the first floor. The lounge is expected to open for dining in August.

“We are excited to be able to offer unobstructed, 180-degree views of the Grand Rapids skyline from nine stories above the city while presenting a unique French menu of charcuterie, fresh seafood, substantial hors-d’oeuvres and a full bar serving cocktails, wine and beer,” said Anthony Tangorra, restaurant director and managing member of Mertens’ holding company.

Haute at New Hotel Mertens will offer soft lounge seating with table service. The lounge can accommodate 40 guests.

Haute will be open seven days a week during the warmer months from lunch until late in the evening. Tangorra said breakfast and brunch might be added at a later date based on demand. The lounge will also be available for private events.

New Hotel Mertens is a French restaurant that opened in Grand Rapids last fall in the former Hotel Mertens building.

*Photo courtesy of New Hotel Mertens (rendering of Haute at New Hotel Mertens).