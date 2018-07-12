GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Get ready to sit back and let others entertain you this weekend! It’s opening weekend of Circle Theatre’s production of Tony Award-winning musical “Fun Home.” Grand Rapids Symphony kicks off its 24th annual Picnic Pops summer concert series. You can also enjoy a bit of nostalgia with Appetite for Destruction, a Guns N’ Roses tribute band visiting the 20 Monroe Live stage. That’s not all. Check out all of our weekend picks below!

Picnic Pops Concert Series Kicks Off

(Thursday & Friday)

The Grand Rapids Symphony heads outdoors this weekend for the first performance of its annual D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops series.

The season opener takes place this Thursday and Friday with Classical Fireworks and The 3 Maestros. The performance begins at 8 p.m.

Making this night even more special is that the baton will be shared among music director Marcelo Lehninger, principal pops conductor Bob Bernhardt, and associate conductor John Varineau.

The series is held at Cannonsburg Ski Area.

“Fun Home” @ Circle Theatre

(All Weekend)

Circle Theatre’s production of the 2015 Tony Award-winning musical “Fun Home” kicks off this weekend.

When her father dies unexpectedly, lesbian graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires.

Visit Circle Theatre for tickets.

Guns N’ Roses Tribute Band Takes the Stage

(Saturday)

Bust out the Aqua Net and head back to the ‘80s with Appetite for Destruction, a Guns N’ Roses Tribute Band.

On Saturday at 20 Monroe Live, the tribute band will channel Axl, Slash and the rest of the band, not only through their music but with dead on portrayals of the bad boy rockers.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and all ages are welcome. Find out more at 20 Monroe Live.

Creston Brewery Street Party

(Saturday)

Creston Brewery is ready to quench your thirst this weekend with its second summer street party on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. This event will be brimming with talented local artists creating and selling their work.

Expect 20+ artist booths on the street that include, painters, sculptors, jewelry makers, henna artists and designers. There will also be live music throughout the day.

“Mamma Mia” @ Saugatuck Center for the Arts

(All Weekend)

A post shared by Saugatuck Center for the Arts (@saugatuck_arts) on Jun 14, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

This is the last weekend to catch “Mamma Mia” at Saugatuck Center for the Arts in Saugatuck. Performances run through Sunday.

“Mamma Mia” follows an independent hotelier in the Greek Islands who is preparing for her daughter’s wedding. Meanwhile, the bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past, hoping to meet her father and have him escort her on the big day. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

Find out more and get your tickets at Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

*Photos courtesy of individual organizations. Main photo courtesy of Creston Brewery.