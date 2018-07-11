GR|MAG Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary

Today marks the one year anniversary of GR|MAG and I wanted to take a minute to thank all of you for reading GR|MAG and subscribing to our weekly e-newsletter. It is wonderful to see the response to the publication.

As a spin-off to Grand Rapids Magazine, which has been in print for 55 years, GR|MAG set out to provide daily coverage of arts, entertainment, lifestyle and culture in Grand Rapids. Since launching last year, we’ve published over 700 articles.

The publication thrives thanks to the dedicated work of our contributors and interns, all of whom love Grand Rapids and are constantly on the lookout for new restaurants, retailers, innovators and others making our city a great place to live, work and play!

So once again, thank you, and bring on year two!

Sincerely,

Charlsie Dewey

GR|MAG Editor