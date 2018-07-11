Calling All Artists: UICA Holiday Artists Market

With less than six months until Christmas, the UICA is asking for applicants to participate in this year’s Holiday Artists Market.

The annual artists market will take place this year on Dec. 1 at the Steelcase Town Hall, 901 44thSt. SE.

Vendor applicants are due by Aug. 10 for consideration. There is a $25 application fee and a participation fee of $175, which is due after the jurying process is completed.

Accepted artists will be notified by Sept. 7.

UICA has hosted the Holiday Artists Market since 1988. It features fine crafts and handmade goods from regional artists and artisans. Thousands of visitors attend each year scouting out the perfect holiday gifts for friends and loved ones.

There is also live music and food, making it more of an event than a simple retail experience.

*Photo courtesy of UICA