CoreLife Eatery Opens at Breton Village

CoreLife Eatery is the latest addition to the growing Breton Village shopping center.

The “active lifestyle restaurant” is opening its newest Michigan location on Friday, July 13 at 1814 Breton Rd. SE.

The CoreLife Eatery franchise focuses on greens, grains and broth-based dishes. Visitors create their own custom, made from scratch dishes by choosing the ingredients they want from the restaurant’s varied menu. The ingredients are assembled on the spot and the meals are ready within minutes, making this a great fast-casual dining option for the health conscious.

All foods are free of trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners, other artificial additives and GMO’s. The chicken and steak used are sustainably raised and never given antibiotics or hormones, and the bone broth is slow-simmered all day for “maximum taste and nutrition.”

“We have a unique menu, made entirely from fresh, top quality ingredients that taste great and our customers want to eat. We can’t wait for our new neighbors in Grand Rapids to experience everything that makes CoreLife Eatery so special,” said Greg Collins, VP of operations at CoreLife Eatery of Michigan.

This is the second CoreLife Eatery location to open in West Michigan. The first location opened in Grandville last summer. Joyce Lunsford, who owns nearly 50 franchise restaurants across the Midwest, owns the Michigan franchises.

CoreLife Eatery locations can be found in Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and Indiana. The first location opened in Syracuse in 2015.