Coppercraft Distillery & Ridge Cider Team Up on Tasting Room

If you are spending time in Saugatuck this summer be sure to check out the new venture by Coppercraft Distillery and Ridge Cider.

The spirit maker and cidery have partnered on a new tasting room, located along the Kalamazoo River, at 340 Water Street, where visitors can enjoy Coppercraft’s award-winning spirits and Ridge Cider’s tasty creations.

The Coppercraft side will offer samples of Coppercraft’s spirits, including vodka, citrus vodka, gin, rum, applejack, bourbon and whiskey, while at the other end of the room, RidgeCider will offer a rotating selection of more than 25 distinct cider flavors on tap, to enjoy in the tasting room or in growlers to go.

You won’t have to drink on an empty stomach either. The tasting room is located in the same building as the Mermaid Bar & Grill, so guests can order from a seafood small plates menu prepared by the Mermaid’s kitchen, and have their food delivered to them in the tasting room.

The tasting room is Ridge Cider’s first location outside of its Grant, Michigan home, and a relocation of Coppercraft’s Saugatuck tasting room, moving them one block south of their previous location.

Brandon Joldersma, Coppercraft general manager, said bringing the two brands together offers guests “an experience that is unmatched in West Michigan.”

The Coppercraft and Ridge Tasting Room will include display cabinets, tables, standing bars and signage created by Holland-based Cento Anni, giving the entire space a rough-hewn, hand-crafted atmosphere—matching both the Coppercraft and Ridge brand experiences.

The tasting room will be open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

*Photos courtesy of Coppercraft Distillery & Ridge Cider