It’s Time to Crown This Year’s Grandwich

We hope you are hungry because for the next 14 days restaurants throughout Grand Rapids will be competing for this year’s Grandwich title.

The annual Grandwich sandwich competition is the brainchild of Nicole Infante, who first pitched the idea during a 5×5 Night competition in 2011.

For the past six years, restaurants across the city have put their creativity to the test, developing some of the most unique sandwiches in hopes of being named that year’s Grandwich.

This year over 30 restaurants have entered sandwiches in the competition.

The Grandwich competition runs through July 20, during which time the public is invited to vote for their favorite Grandwich contender.

Following the public voting period, a panel of judges will try each of the top 10 sandwiches and declare a winner on July 26.

See which restaurants are participating and learn more about their sandwiches here.

*Main photo courtesy of Rockwell Republic