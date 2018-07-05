GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

From Grand Rapids to the lakeshore, we’ve got you covered with things to do this weekend. If you’re spending the weekend on the lake, be sure to head into downtown Muskegon for the annual Lakeshore Arts Festival, which will have fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Staying in Grand Rapids, make sure to head downtown on Saturday for the fireworks display and visit your favorite food truck for dinner.

Potted Succulent Crafting Party

(Thursday)

Enjoy a cocktail and create your own living work of art on Thursday night at Garage Bar and Grill. Step by step instruction provided. After rooting the succulents and painting the ceramic vessels, instructors will go over some tips on how to best tend to the plants.

The cost is $35 and includes three ceramic vessels, three succulent plants, soil, brushes, paint, and all other materials. Advance registration required. Seats are almost full.

Grand Rapids Fireworks Food Truck Rally

(Saturday)

Several area food trucks are setting up in the Movies on Monroe lot for the Grand Rapids Fireworks. So bring a blanket or a chair and come on down to grab a bite to eat and watch the fireworks!

The Fireworks Food Truck Rally takes place from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Amway Family Fireworks kicks off at 5 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 220 Front Ave. SW, with family-fun activities, games, food trucks, vendors exhibits and live bands. The fireworks will begin at 10:30.

Lakeshore Art Festival

(Friday & Saturday)

Arts, crafts, music, food and fun, we can’t think of a better way to spend the weekend. So if you are out on the lakeshore this weekend and looking to take a break from the beach, head to downtown Muskegon for the annual Lakeshore Art Festival. More than 300 artists and crafters will be participating in this two-day street party and arts festival

Find out more at the Lakeshore Arts Festival website.

*Main photo courtesy of Lakeshore Arts Festival