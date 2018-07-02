Staying Close To Nature with Nestology

Newcomer on the scene, Nestology Shop + Studio, is in bloom and ready to show GR how deep its roots go in terms of community, creativity and attention to the planet.

DISSECTING THE VIBE

While only open for a few months, Nestology has quickly shown itself to be a thriving hub for the creative community, providing a place for artists to sell their handcrafted wares. A visit to the shop feels like a walk in the woods with scenes of flora and fauna—images of birds, dragonflies, feathers, cactus, rolling streams, leaf imprints, moths—anything wild. More than a gift shop, it’s medicine in a fast-paced, stressed out world.

“Nature is a continual source of inspiration to me,” said owner Stephanie Trompen. “I feel connected to natural elements in my everyday life and try to appreciate all the little things that grow on this earth. I feel it’s important to pass that belief onto others.”

Trompen plans to communicate her passion to others through workshops. With a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kendall College of Art and Design and an Art K-12 teaching certification Trompen’s events and classes will provide art instruction and opportunities for adults and children. A recent workshop allowed guests to create a felt, floral wreath and wall hanging.

Workshop collaborations are a cinch as Nestology shares space with Clothing Matters, an eco-friendly clothing store. Both shops are housed in the same storefront with a similar mindset—showcasing sustainable apparel and earth-friendly, handmade objects that put the focus on nature’s beauty.

WHAT YOU’LL WANT

The little shop is impressively packed with handcrafted items comprised of gifts, home décor and accessories. From woodworking, ceramics, body care and children’s items, there’s a vast array of choices—all reflecting a nod to the natural world.

Trompen’s line of jewelry, Sugar Vibe, is a main draw. She’s been creating and selling for over a decade, mainly working in brass and copper—enameling the surface (a process consisting of firing glass on metal in a kiln). From witch hazel extract toner to embroidery hoop succulent stitching and mini macramé earrings, it’s easy to breeze through the shop’s earthy offerings—each view bringing a steady stream of calm like the babbling movement of a river.

“Aesthetically, I carefully choose the artists represented and gravitate towards the natural light to accentuate the beautiful, handmade goods,” said Trompen. Paying careful attention to her artists, the shop’s nature-infused makers blend together like a family—some actually are.

“It’s extra special that I carry three of my sibling’s art and my husband’s art,” said Trompen, who comes from an artistic family.

Her husband, Finn Wylder’s wooden hexagon and triangle shelves have an organic yet modern design while Trompen’s brother’s work, known as Reclaimed Theory, is a line of reclaimed wood wall hangings, some featuring mountain scenes and treescapes.

Another artist, Solstice Handmade, features a line of organic designs printed on posters, t-shirts and scarves with hypnotic detailing. There’s also BMO textiles and their hand stamped, hand printed fabric pouches and wall tapestries. Ceramicist and fine artist, Small Holding Craft, has the tiniest little ring holders with gold accents against a milky, white background.

Browsing through the shop should be different for each guest. Experiences range from a wooded walk to sandy, beach vignettes and garden visits or light-filled, open air spaces where everything grows with love—all of it made by hand and created with ingredients only Mother Earth can provide.

“It’s very fulfilling to me to see someone experience joy over a piece I created,” said Trompen.

Nestology is located at 141 Diamond Ave. SE. For additional information find them on Facebook and on Instagram at nestologyshopgr

*Photos courtesy of Nestology