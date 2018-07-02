5 Activities You Don’t Want to Miss in July

This July in Grand Rapids is packed full of outdoor activities for everyone to enjoy! We found five fantastic events that will make your summer even better. Just don’t forget your sunscreen!

Movies on Monroe

July 6 & 20

Get your popcorn ready for more Movies on Monroe this month.

With two dates and four different films, this is something for the whole family. On July 6 starting at 7:30 p.m., Major Payne (PG-13) will kick the night off, followed by Saving Private Ryan (R) shortly after the first film is over. On July 20, West Side Story (G) will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by The Shape of Water (R).

Gates open at 6 p.m., with pre-movie entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information and movie night tips, visit Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and don’t forget to bring your chairs and snacks! Movies on Monroe is located at 555 Monroe Ave. NW.

Rock, Roar & Pour

July 12

Enjoy the zoo like you never have before. Rock, Roar & Pour is back again at the John Ball Zoo.

This 21+ event lets adults experience the zoo with adult beverages and without the kids! There will be live music from local bands and a variety of beer, wine and ciders to choose from. And don’t forget the animals!

This event starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $26 and include one complimentary drink ticket.

Hot Air Balloon Festival

July 20 – 21

The fifth annual Hot Air Balloon Festival is back at the Hudsonville Fair Grounds.

This all ages event features dozens of activities including a balloon walk, helicopter rides, dunk tank, games and prizes, and more. There will be live music both Friday and Saturday and plenty of food vendors. And you can’t forget the hot air balloon launches, taking place Friday and Saturday morning and Friday and Saturday evening from 3848 Grant St.

Tickets are $5 per person and children under two are free. Visit Grand Rapids Balloon Festival for more information.

Symphony on the West Side

July 21

Free music on a Saturday night. What more could a person want?

This family-friendly event is being held at John Ball Park and is hosted by the Grand Rapids Symphony. There will be pre-concert music and activities before the show begins at 7 p.m. The symphony will perform music from Jurassic Park, the finale from Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9 and more.

This concert is free to attend but does require you to have a ticket. To find out where you can get those tickets go to the John Ball Zoo website or call the Grand Rapids Symphony at 616-454-9451.

Color Run

July 28

The “happiest 5k on the planet” is coming to Grand Rapids. The Color Run will be held at Calder Plaza, 300 Ottawa Ave NW, on Saturday, July 28, with a new theme this year – The Color Run Hero Tour. This year’s theme includes a new participant kit, new course elements and a fun Finish Festival.

The Color Run is an un-timed event that lets you focus less on the run and more on your overall happiness and health. There are only two rules for the event: make sure you wear white and make sure you finish in color. At the end of the run, there will be music and dancing at the Finish Festival.

Ticket packages start at $29.99. To purchase tickets and find more event information, visit the Color Run website.