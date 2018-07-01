Brunch is a Drag with Grand Rapids’ Favorite Queens

While brunch definitely isn’t a drag – it’s the reason we get out of bed on Saturday and Sunday morning, honestly – Drag Brunch Grand Rapids debuts this weekend and promises some terrific drag performances.

Drag Brunch Grand Rapids kicks off today, with two sold-out shows at Linear, at 1001 Monroe NW. It will continue with performances throughout the month at Rezervoir Lounge on July 8, at Citizen on July 22, and at the Woods Lounge on July 29.

The kickoff show will be co-hosted by Batty Davis and Dia Elektra, with performances by Gabriella Stratton Galore, Gemma Stone, Dona Tella, and Virus. DJ Sean Boney will be handling the music.

Todd Hoort, owner of Linear, said the restaurant is excited to host the kickoff event. “We are excited about the event because it will be our first time hosting something like this at the restaurant, so that is very cool. Also, I can’t wait to see the queens do their routines, it just seems like it going to be so much fun.”

He added, “Lastly, I think this event is a fun way to embrace diversity in the community. We want to celebrate the LGBTQ humans in our world and have some fun at the time.”

Drag Brunch Grand Rapids was inspired by the weekly drag shows held at Rumor’s Nightclub.

“Our entire concept came into fruition after attending several drag shows at Rumors Nightclub in Grand Rapids. Together our team realized the incredible talent within our city and through this, we wanted to bring a new type of experience to all communities,” said Trevor Straub, Drag Brunch organizer.

While drag has certainly become more mainstream with the help of popular VH1 show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Straub said drag culture has always been inclusive.

“The drag culture is always evolving, and is so inclusive to all communities,” Straub said. “This is something that we really are taking pride in, and want to have everyone at our shows. Whether it is a bachelor or bachelorette party, birthday party, work party, we want to brunch with you, and make memories with everyone from all communities.”

It seems the Grand Rapids community has been waiting for something like Drag Brunch. “The immediate attention and success we’ve received has been nothing short of amazing, and we are so grateful to have a supportive community who is just as excited as we are,” Straub said.

A portion of the proceeds from the events will go to HQ, a drop-in center for youth ages 14-24 who are experiencing unsafe or unstable housing.

“This is something we are proud to partner with, and we are excited to be able to help make a difference in those children experiencing an unsafe childhood,” Straub said.

Hoort said brunch has become more popular in Grand Rapids and an event like Drag Brunch could become a springboard for other fun entertainment options in the morning.

“I think this kind of event brings it to another level of brunching. Maybe this will create a new demand for out of the box entertainment while dining which could be awesome,” he said.

*Photo courtesy of Drag Brunch Grand Rapids