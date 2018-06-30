Gun Lake Casino Bus Service Rolls Into GR

For $10 you can hitch a ride to the casino on the new Gun Lake Casino Express.

The round trip service launched in Grand Rapids this past Monday. The bus service operates seven days a week and there are six departure locations available throughout Grand Rapids with two departure times and return times offered from each location.

The $10 fee includes bus service, $10 worth of slot play and access to a lunch buffet for arrivals prior to 3 p.m. Monday -Thursday, or $10 worth of free slot play and a $10 food voucher for arrivals after 3 p.m. Monday – Thursday and for all arrival times Friday – Sunday.

The Gun Lake Casino Express also operates in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Jackson, Lansing and East Lansing. Gun Lake Casino is located in Wayland.

Reservations are available through Gun Lake Casino Express.

Departure Locations:

Meijer, 315 Wilson Ave. SW

Rivertown Crossings, 3700 Rivertown Parkway

Target, 5455 Clyde Park Ave. SW

Lowe’s Home Improvement, 4297 Plainfield Ave. NE

AMC Grand Rapids 18, 3000 Alpine Ave. NW

Meijer, 1540 28th St. SE

*Photo courtesy of Gun Lake Casino Express