Whitecaps Introduce Roasted Crickets to Menu

A recent addition to the Fifth Third Ballpark menu had us wondering if it was “Survivor” night at the ballpark.

Roasted Crickets debuted Wednesday on the menu at the Wok Off cart on the concourse on the first base side of the ballpark and in the Craft Clubhouse, presented by Founders, on the third base side of the ballpark.

The crickets are served in a 3 oz. cup and have a light dusting of coconut lime seasoning.

If you are wondering, yes crickets are safe to eat and are very nutritional. The 3 oz. serving of crickets is just 103 calories and contains 11 grams of protein.

Do you plan to give this newest menu item a try? Let us know what you think in the comments.

*Photo courtesy of Fifth Third Ballpark