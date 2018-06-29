Eight Places to Enjoy Live Music Outdoors This Summer

Opportunities to catch live music outdoors this summer abound in and around Grand Rapids. From free concert series’ to restaurants with live entertainment, you’re sure to find something that fits the bill – and possibly discover musicians you weren’t aware of before.

Catch these Free Concerts

Relax at Rosa

Thursday afternoons in downtown Grand Rapids are especially enjoyable with the Relax with Rosa summer concert series, which takes place each Thursday from noon – 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 13 at Rosa Parks Circle. In addition to the music, visitors can also enjoy lunch from one of several food trucks lineup outside of the GRAM and oversized outdoor games.

Lineup:

July 5 – Phillip-Michael Scales | Blues/Pop

July 12 – Watching for Foxes | Folk/Rock

July 19 – Avalon Cutts-Jones | Soul/Jazz

July 26 – Desmond Jones | Rock/Funk

August 2 – Turbo Pup | indie Folk

August 9 – Cabildo | World/Latin

August 16 – Melophobix | Reggae/Funk

August 23 – Last Gasp Collective | Funk/Hip Hop

August 30 – AfroZuma | Afro-beat/World

September 6 – The Appleseed Collective | String Swing

September 13 – Flexadecibel | Funk/Soul

GRAM on the Green

Grand Rapids Art Museum returns witih GRAM on the Green starting on July 12 and running through Aug. 23. The annual outdoor summer concert series, which takes place on Thursday evenings, returns for its 10th season.

GRAM on the Green offers free outdoor live music, dancing, food trucks, and a cash bar – and art. Visit the museum after the show as part of Meijer Free Thursday Nights.

Lineup:

July 12 – Tunde Olaniran

July 19 – Soul Club & Yolonda Lavender

July 26 – Fauxgrass

Aug. 2 – Organissimo

Aug. 9 – Major Murphy with Frankie & Myrrh

Aug. 16 – May Erlewine

Aug. 23 – Earth Radio

Lowell Showboat Sizzlin’ Summer Concerts

The historic Lowell Showboat is home to the Sizzlin’ Summer Concert Series’.

This outdoor concert series takes place Thursday evenings through Aug. 23. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. along the Flat River, 113 Riverwalk Plaza, in downtown Lowell. Food and spirits are available, admission to the concerts and parking are free.

Lineup:

June 14 – Serita’s Black Rose – seritasblackrose.com

June 21 – The Mainstays – themainstaysmusic.com

June 28 – The Bootstrap Boys – thebootstrapboys.com

July 5 – Big Band Nouveau – bigbandnouveau.com

July 12 – The Soul Syndicate – thesoulsyndicate.com

July 19 – Jake Kershaw – jakekershaw.com

July 26 – Stolen Horses – stolenhorsesmusic.com

August 2 – The Thirsty Perch Blues Band – thirstyperchbluesband.com

August 16 – Luke Winslow-King – lukewinslowking.com

August 23 – May Erlewine and The Motivations – mayerlewine.com

Beers at the Bridge in Ada

Head to the covered bridge in Ada for Beers at the Bridge on July 20 and Aug. 17, where there will be live entertainment and craft beer from Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery & Supply along with food and other vendors.

Lineup:

July 21 – Strumble Head

Aug. 18 – Thirsty Perch Blues Band

Tuesday Evening Music Club @ FMG

(free for FMG members)

Don’t forget about Frederik Meijer Gardens on Tuesday nights! Enjoy music from local and regional performers at the FMG outdoor amphitheater all summer. As an added bonus, all of Meijer Gardens is open to visitors until 9 p.m. on Tuesday concert nights.

The Tuesday Evening Music Club runs from July 3 – Aug. 28. Concerts are free to FMG members or included in the price of admission for non-members. Most Tuesday Evening Music Club shows begin at 7 p.m., but check the individual show to verify.

Lineup:

Hannah Rose and the GravesTones and Rachel Curtis, July 3 at 7 p.m.

The Kathy Lamar and Robin Connell Band and Soul Syndicate, July 10 at 7 p.m.

The Eric Engblade Quartet and Wire in the Wood, July 17 at 7 p.m.

Valley Girl and The Hacky Turtles, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Lipstick Jodi and Hollywood Makeout, July 31 at 7 p.m.

Nessa and The Moxie Strings, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.

Franklin Park and Six Pak, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Watching for Foxes and Desmond Jones, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

Ralston & Friends, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy music while you Drink & dine

Rockford Riverside Grill

Every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through the end of July you can enjoy live music on the covered patio at Rockford Riverside Grill, located along the Rogue River.

Lineup:

July 5 – Jimmie Stagger

July 12 – Jimmie Stagger

July 19 – Tony Reynolds Duo

July 26 – Tony Reynolds Duo

CitySen Lounge

Every Friday night this summer CitySen Lounge at CityFlats Hotel offers live music from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy the music from indoors or on the patio, while enjoying a happy hour cocktail – available until 7 p.m. Don’t forget CitySen’s patio is puppy & dog friendly!

Lineup:

July 6 – Aaron Whitlock

July 13 – Loren Johnson

July 20 – Mark Sala

July 27 – Tony Geren

August 3 – Acoustic Waves

August 10 – Nicholas James Thomasma

August 17 – Aaron Whitlock

August 24 – Matt Gabriel

August 31 – Drew Behringer

September 7 – Jen Chambers

September 14 – Acoustic Waves

September 21 – Mark Sala

September 28 – Drew Behringer

October 5 – Matt Gabriel

Music in the Air

Carillon Concerts at GVSU

The 24th annual Cook Carillon Concert Series takes place on Sundays at 8 p.m. throughout the summer at GVSU’s Allendale campus, and the 18th annual Beckering Family Carillon Concert Series takes place on Wednesdays at noon from July 11 – Aug. 1 at GVSU’s downtown Grand Rapids campus.

The carillon is a system of at least 23 bells attached to a keyboard consisting of several batons. When the baton is struck lightly by the carillonneur’s fist, the clapper within the bell strikes its side making the bell ring. A large instrument, carillons are housed in massive towers and their sound projects out across the expansive space below, so it can be heard by passersby and those congregated in the vicinity.

Cook Carillon Lineup:

July 1 – Student Recital and Open Tower beginning at 7 p.m.

with Julianne Vanden Wyngaard, GVSU Host

with Julianne Vanden Wyngaard, GVSU Host July 8 – Lee Cobb, Cape Coral, Florida

July 15 – Joey Brink, University of Chicago

July 22 – Helen Hawley, Grand Rapids, Michigan

July 29 – George Gregory, San Antonio, Texas

August 5 – Sally Harwood, Michigan State University

August 12 – Carol Anne Taylor, Dallas, Texas

August 19 – Dennis Curry, Birmingham, Michigan

Beckering Family Carillon Lineup:

July 11 – Lee Cobb, Cape Coral, Florida

July 18 – Joey Brink, University of Chicago

July 25 – Tiffany Ng, University of Michigan

August 1 – George Gregory, San Antonio, Texas and Julianne Vanden Wyngaard, Grand Valley State University, Duet

*Main photo courtesy of GRAM on the Green. The Great Ones perform at GRAM on the Green in 2017.