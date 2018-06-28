GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

It’s going to be a hot one this weekend and we have plenty of outdoor events for adults and kids to enjoy! From Blondie to the World’s Largest Dog Wash, there is plenty to choose from. We also found some indoor events so you can escape the heat too!

Blondie @ Frederik Meijer Gardens

(Friday)

Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series continues this weekend at Frederik Meijer Gardens (FMG) with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Blondie.

The gates open at 5:45 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. at the FMG Amphitheater, 1000 E Beltline Ave NE. Tickets are $85 for members and $87 for non-members.

Blondie has been a household name since the mid-late 1970s and was founded by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein. The band has several hits such as “Call Me,” “Heart of Glass” and “Tide is High.” They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and have sold 40 million records worldwide.

For more information on the summer concert series and tickets, visit the Meijer Gardens website.

Made Market @ Clearwater Place

(Saturday)

A post shared by Made Market (@mademarket) on Jun 19, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

Do you love local, unique and handmade items? Then you should come to Clearwater Place, at 1430 Monroe Ave NW, this Saturday.

Made Market is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to showcase some of the best handmade items created by local Grand Rapids makers and surrounding regions. All items are handmade and always on trend for anyone to buy, so make sure you bring some $$!

Made Market is based in Louisville, Kentucky and Grand Rapids. For more information on which local vendors will be there visit Made Market.

World’s Largest Dog Wash @ Fifth Third Ballpark

(Sunday)

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids will host the 16th annual World’s Largest Dog Wash at Fifth Third Ballpark on Sunday, July 1. The fundraiser will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Whitecaps “Dog Days” game, and will feature dog washes, nail trims, grooming and doggy bag giveaways.

The cost to participate in the dog wash is $10 per dog. Proceeds will support the Children’s Cancer and Grief Program offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

In addition to the dog wash, the event will include activities such as a photo booth and a bandana bling station. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., there will be a pet contest with prizes for best dog tricks.

Admission to the Whitecaps game is not included with Dog Wash, but Dog Wash attendees can park at the ballpark for free during the event.

Water Lantern Festival

(Saturday)

A post shared by Water Lantern Festival (@waterlanternfestival) on Jun 5, 2018 at 1:41pm PDT

Come out to Millennium Park on Saturday for the Water Lantern Festival hosted by One World.

This event is for all ages and includes a variety of activities. You can eat at various food trucks, play cornhole and, most importantly, decorate your lantern.

Ticket prices are $25 in advance or $40 on the day of the event. Each ticket includes entry into the festival, a floating water lantern, keychain LED flashlight, marker and a wristband. Parking is an additional $10.

The gates open at 6:30 p.m. at 1415 Maynard Ave. SW. For more information on the event and the event schedule, visit the Water Lantern Festival website.

Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra @ Founders Brewery

(Sunday)

A post shared by Danielle McFarland (@djeanmc) on Mar 4, 2018 at 2:42pm PST

It’s the first Sunday of the month and that means Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra will be performing at Founders Brewery this Sunday.

Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra is a sixteen-piece big band jazz ensemble based in West Michigan.

This event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will go until 7:30 p.m. It’s open to all ages so make sure to bring the whole family.

Patriot Gin @ Long Road Distillers

(Thursday)

Celebrate America’s birthday a little early this year at Long Road Distillers. The distillery is set to release its latest offering, Patriot Gin, on June 28 at 4 p.m. at its Westside tasting room.

Long Road will be offering half-off tastes, pours and cocktails made with Patriot Gin as well as the opportunity for guests to purchase a bottle to bring home. Specials will be available until midnight.

Long Road Patriot Gin is a limited release and will only be available for purchase at the Long Road Distillers Tasting Room, at 537 Leonard St NW. Find out more here.