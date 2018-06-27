Tourist Association Launches Photo Contest

Think your Instagram snaps capture West Michigan’s beauty better than anyone else’s? The West Michigan Tourist Association is launching a photo contest to find the best photos in the region.

Amateur and professional photographers can submit their photos for a chance to win prizes.

The contest is looking for traveler photo submissions from all around West Michigan. This region covers the entire west side of Michigan from the Indiana border to Mackinac Island and into the Upper Peninsula.

All photo entries must be received by July 31 for public voting by WMTA’s Facebook audience. All winning photos will be featured in WMTA’s upcoming West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide, printed in January of 2019. The first place photo will also be featured on the cover of the guide. Last year, more than 35,000 votes were cast during the public vote.

Additional prizes awarded to the top three photos include items from the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids, Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon, and the Lake Express High Speed Ferry in Muskegon.

The accepted photo formats are high resolution (300 dpi+) jpeg or tiff. CMYK is preferred. Email submissions to PhotoContest@WMTA.org and include the full name of the photographer, the Michigan city in which the photograph was taken, and a short description of the photo. Submit one photo per email; multiple entries per person are allowed.

For full contest rules, please visit West Michigan Tourist Association.

*Photo by Nathan Logsdon, 2017 West Michigan Tourist Association photo contest winner.