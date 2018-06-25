Pop-Up Fitness Takes Your Workout to the Beach

Getting bored with simply adjusting the incline on your treadmill to get a better workout? Looking for reasons to explore the coast this summer?

Starting July 19, Pop-Up Fitness will offer Stairs, Trails & Beaches bootcamp-style workouts at parks along the coast of Lake Michigan, including Winstrom Park, Holland State Park and Tunnel Park.

When Necia Ornée, founder & lead instructor at Pop-Up Fitness, found that her previous classes utilizing stairs were popular, she decided to create more opportunities to use the natural workouts provided at parks.

Participants can expect to “run and hike the trails, wade in water, and climb dunes and stairs,” she explained. She will also include core exercises like push-ups and even handstands against trees for a full body workout.

Beyond the joy of exposing people to new parks, Ornée likes to see the unique workout experience that nature provides compared to the four walls of the gym.

“Without the mirrors, it takes your mind off of how hard you are working. People also seem more able to push themselves as needed, which I help to support with lots of modifications,” she said.

Ornée hasn’t always worked in the great outdoors. Several years ago, the mom of two worked as a group fitness teacher at a small studio in Holland. After the studio closed, she took a bit of time to decide on her next step. She knew she wanted to provide classes where participants could bring their kids. She also hoped to help people feel “empowered” to go beyond gym memberships and use local resources to work out.

Ornée soon found success offering classes in parks, where kids played on nearby park equipment.

“I am all about breaking down barriers while creating community . . . and of course, highlighting the beautiful summer we have in Michigan!”

Stairs, Trails, & Beaches Bootcamp Details:

Thursdays starting July 19

$36 for full session (six classes)

$10 drop-in (single class)

$75 for 10-class punch card, which may be used at all Pop-Up Fitness classes.

*Photos courtesy of Pop-Up Fitness