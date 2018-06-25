Opera Grand Rapids Announces 2018-2019 Season

Opera Grand Rapids’ 2018-2019 season stages two operatic classics: Verdi’s “La Traviata” and Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”

Both productions will be led by maestro James Meena, artistic director for Opera Grand Rapids, and include “nationally renowned casts.”

The season begins with Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” starring acclaimed tenor Shawn Mathey as Tamino, John Viscardi as Papageno, and American coloratura Jana McIntyre as the Queen of the Night. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 26 & 27 at DeVos Performance Hall.

“La Traviata” stars Metropolitan Opera soprano Elizabeth Caballero as the tragic courtesan, Violetta Valery. She is joined by tenor Raffaele Abete as Alfredo and Opera Grand Rapids’ Mark Rucker as Germont. Performances are scheduled for June 14 & 15 at St. Cecilia Music Center.

For ticket information visit Opera Grand Rapids.

*Photo courtesy of Opera Grand Rapids, from the May 2018 production of “The Marriage of Figaro.”