ArtPrize Shifts Schedule to Every Other Year

ArtPrize has taken Grand Rapids by storm. Flooding downtown with people for three weeks in the fall, but that yearly onslaught is about to change.

ArtPrize announced yesterday afternoon that it will become a biennial competition after this year. By hosting ArtPrize every other year, the organization said it will be able to accommodate a new art endeavor.

In the off years, ArtPrize will host a new citywide public art project, starting with Project 1 by ArtPrize in 2019.

Next year, Project 1 will feature a single artist or a small group of artists that will present a public art project. Project 1 will run from September to October in parts of downtown Grand Rapids. The event will also include educational and cultural programs that are free and open to the public.

Few details were shared about Project 1, but ArtPrize said more information will be announced in early 2019, including selected artists.