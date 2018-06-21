GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Over 8,000 athletes will compete throughout Grand Rapids this weekend as part of the State Games of Michigan. The Creston neighborhood is celebrating with its second annual Best of Creston bash. And, you can take a minute to contemplate the vast solar system at Veen Observatory. That’s not all! Take a peek at this weekend’s Top Picks and plan your weekend.

Meijer State Games of Michigan

(Friday – Sunday)

A post shared by Justin Kreger (@justin_kreger) on Aug 8, 2016 at 11:22am PDT

This weekend the Meijer State Games of Michigan comes to Grand Rapids. More than 8,000 athletes are expected to compete in 39 sports across 49 different venues during the weekend.

Highlights include the Opening Ceremony on June 22 at East Kentwood High School, at 6230 Kalamazoo Ave SE, and Olympic Day on June 23 during the track and field event at the East Kentwood High School track. Michigan Olympians will be recognized for their accomplishments during their athletic careers. Olympians will be present to pass out medals to event winners and interact with athletes and fans.

For more information and to view the events schedule, visit Meijer State Games of Michigan.

Public Nights at Veen Observatory

(Saturday)

A post shared by Caleigh Schuur (@caleighschuur) on Jul 9, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Head out to the James C. Veen Observatory in Lowell this Saturday for some stargazing. The GRAAA opens the Veen Observatory to the public on select Saturdays of the month from April through October (if the sky is clear).

Along with the observatory telescopes, GRAAA members set up their own telescopes so that visitors can view the splendors of the night sky. Visitors can tour the facility and enjoy an audio-visual presentation about the GRAAA and the James C. Veen Observatory.

Admission for public nights is $3 for adults, $2 for 17 years and younger, and free for children under 5 years of age. Public Nights are free for Grand Rapids Public Museum members.

Light the Night @ GRAM

(Thursday)

A post shared by Grand Rapids Art Museum (@grartmuseum) on May 18, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

GRAM is celebrating the longest day of the year with an after-hours party.

Head to the museum with family or friends and enjoy color-changing lanterns and iridescent kaleidoscope art making, guided tours exploring light and shadow in art, and access to the Museum’s newest exhibitions and permanent collection.

Visitors will enjoy free access to Mirror Variations: The Art of Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian and Anila Quayyum Agha: Intersections. At the end of the evening, the lights will be turned off in the galleries and special flashlight tours will be offered.

This event is free and takes place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Flashlight tours have a limited capacity, pre-register online.

Yoga & Brunch: Rooftop Edition @ 7 Monks

(Sunday)

A post shared by The Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse (@funkybuddhayoga) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. head to 7 Monks Taproom for an hour of yoga on the roof followed by a brunch buffet downstairs.

Tickets are $35. Space is limited so buy your ticket today!

Author Stephen Mack Jones Visits GRPL

(Thursday)

A post shared by Brilliant Books (@brilliantbookstc) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

Michigan Notable Book author, Stephen Mack Jones will discuss his first novel, “August Snow,” and his experience of writing in many different genres: poetry, plays, and novels. A book signing will follow the presentation.

This event takes place on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Library.

Best of Creston

(Saturday)

A post shared by Best of Creston (@bestofcreston) on May 21, 2018 at 2:08pm PDT

Celebrate the Creston neighborhood on Saturday with Best of Creston. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Plainfield will be closed between Spencer St. and Lafayette St. to allow for the revelry.

Alcohol will be available for purchase in the closed-off area. Other highlights include a kids area complete with games, four live bands, a local business market, artist market, a live fire demonstration with the Grand Rapids Fire Department, mini car show, Creston food, and more.

This event is free to attend.

Bizarre Bazaar!

(Saturday)

A post shared by Ren (@thatonephotographygirl) on Jun 25, 2016 at 7:09am PDT

The annual Eastown Bizarre Bazaar hits Wealthy Street on Saturday. You’ll find over 80 local artists selling their wares throughout the day as well as entertainment and food. There will also be a beer tent with craft beer & cider!

This event takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*Main photo courtesy of 7 Monks