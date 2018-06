Parking Downtown? You’re Going to Need a New App for That

The City of Grand Rapids is retiring the Parkmobile app this week and rolling out Motu, a new app for metered parking.

The new app will debut at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Motu is available for download now for Android and iPhones.

The city said the Motu app has a customized design for Grand Rapids and allows drivers to monitor their parking sessions, view payment history and receive email receipts. Drivers can also extend parking time at no additional cost.

The app was developed by Passport. Have questions? You can visit Passports FAQ page for answers.

