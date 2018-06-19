West Michigan Beach Named Best in State

A West Michigan beach topped USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Poll.

Readers voted Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon Michigan’s number one beach. Located along Lake Michigan, Pere Marquette Park features a wide expanse of beach, a playground, volleyball courts, a restaurant and access to lighthouses and the Muskegon Channel.

Coming in second was Grand Haven State Park in Grand Haven. Other West Michigan beaches filling out the top 10 are Oval Beach in Saugatuck, South Beach in South Haven and PJ Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon.

10Best editors and local experts partnered with Dr. Stephen Leatherman, known as “Dr. Beach,” to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

*Photo courtesy of Promoting Muskegon