Harmony Opens Indoor/Outdoor Beer Garden

Harmony Brewing in Eastown opens its new indoor/outdoor beer garden today.

Co-owners and siblings Barry Van Dyke, Jackson Van Dyke and Heather Van Dyke-Titus have transformed the former Subway shop into a tranquil and vibrant indoor beer garden and added a second kitchen to accommodate takeout and delivery services.

The expansion allows for additional seating year round. The indoor beer garden is enveloped in garage doors so in the summer months it becomes an extension of the brewery’s outdoor seating. Seating includes booths and picnic tables.

The second kitchen will allow Harmony to begin pizza and beer delivery later this month. Visitors picking up carryout orders can also grab Harmony beer to-go. The beer is being sold on site in six packs. Van Dyke-Titus said deliveries can be made within a two-mile radius of the brewery.

Harmony offers more than a dozen 12-inch wood fired pizzas starting at $12.99, as well as a build your own option.