Father’s Day Gifts That’ll Make Dad King For A Day

Who’s up for some gift ideas that don’t involve a tie? On June 17, give dad a great gift from one of these local shops.

If your father is a regular jeans and t-shirt guy then he really needs the MI Beer t-shirt from graphic designer Aaron McCall. You can get dad up to speed on cool threads that say Michigan beer is the best beer because let’s face it, that statement is true. Also, help a guy out—your mother is dressing him (cringe).

Snag this shirt at Aaron McCall. If you’re looking for more of McCall’s work, head to the Made Market at Clearwater Place on June 30 and the Made in Michigan Pop-Up Market at the Downtown Market on June 23. The t-shirt is available for $24 with free shipping.

Give dear old dad permission to take a break and gift him with a book. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” features character Christopher Boone who is much better with animals and facts than people. When a mystery surrounding a local dog creeps into his life, he cannot resist the call to find out what happened. This title won the Whitbread Book of the Year Award and is the basis for the Tony Award-winning play. Throw in a homemade bookmark if you feel inclined. Available at Schuler Books & Music for $15.

Gaze upon an actual photo of a dad in the wild wearing a Locker Lifestyle Wrist Locker and you can see how content he is being hands-free. Dad is in charge of so much so lighten his load with the wristband that allows him to store his valuables at the gym, on a walk, golfing, running or traveling to all those kid-related activities. Safely secure cash, keys, ID, a phone and more. And hey, it’s practical, pops will dig that immensely. Available at Locker Lifestyle for $20.

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Make a swing through the Downtown Market and grab goodies for the guy that’s kept you fed throughout the years. Set up a popcorn and movie night with dad when you buy a large bag of Dorothy and Tony’s jalapeño cheddar popcorn. Grab a Slows Bar-BQ growler and choose from around 40 beers on tap from local favorites to craft beers from across the country.

Slows also keeps you stocked on Bar-B-Q sauce—the crowning glory to its tasty slow-smoked meats. Buy a jar to use at home so dad can show off on the grill. Popcorn, $6.50; growler, $25-$35 (depending on beer selection); sauce, $8.99.

Clear some space on the deck for dad’s shiny, new toy—the new and improved Silverbac, a sturdy wood pellet smoker grill from local, veteran-owned company Grilla Grills. Smoking is the ease of gas grilling but with the flavor of real wood.

This grill was just introduced this spring, so dad can get some neighborhood street cred with this bad boy that’s a steal compared to the competition. Available at Grilla Grills or at their warehouse in Holland, $749.

Remember all dad’s terrible jokes? It’s time to get him back with an affordable and hilarious greeting card from The Paper Studio. Heck, if you cheaped out on his gift you surely can make up for it with a quality card, right? Available at The Paper Studio, $5.