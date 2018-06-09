Slows BBQ Serves up Brunch

The best thing about getting out of bed on the weekend is knowing brunch is just around the corner. Now, Grand Rapidians have another option to get them out of bed.

Slows BBQ in the Downtown Market recently began offering Saturday and Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu items include Slows Benedict with bacon potato cake, Smothered Monte Cristo and Zephyr Pancakes with Darkhorse Brewing maple syrup. The menu is paired with house bloody marys and mimosas.

Brunch items run for $6 – $10.