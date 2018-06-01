7 Can’t Miss June Festivals

Feeling festive this month? Kick off summer by spending the day with your friends and family at one of these seven upcoming festivals that will be sure to get you in the summer spirit.

June is packed with flavorful drinks and dishes from local food vendors, special live performances and presentations, and various fun activities for the entire community. Mark your calendars, call up your squad, and join in on these celebratory festivities happening around West Michigan every weekend in June.

Festival of the Arts

June 1-3

Celebrating its 49th year, the Festival of the Arts is a Grand Rapids tradition not to be missed. From June 1-3, downtown will be overtaken by dozens of food booths preparing delicious dishes, a juried arts exhibition, an assortment of creative activities for both children and adults, and various singers, dancers, and performers who will be taking the stage each day.

Become an artist for the day through one of the many art-inspired activities or purchase your favorite piece of artwork from one of the many local artists featured. This free and family-friendly festival welcomes the entire community to join the celebration and release your inner creativity. Visit Festival of the Arts for more information.

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival

June 4-9

Returning for its second year, the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival is your chance to honor the rich cultures and traditions of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans. Taking place at Rosa Parks Circle, this free festival is open to everyone and is the culmination of Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Week, which occurs from June 4-9.

There will be something for the entire family during this engaging festival, including Lion dances, martial arts demonstrations, paper dragon making, a fashion show, and an appearance by three sumo wrestling champions. With a variety of local and traditional Asian dishes and beer, your taste buds will be satisfied as well. Be sure to also bring your dancing shoes because the night will end with a dance party brought to you by Ace Marasigan DJ Entertainment and DJ Bobolai. For a full list of activities, check out Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival.

West Michigan Chalk Art Festival

June 15-16

Get ready for an explosion of color at the West Michigan Chalk Art Festival. Taking place at Tanger Outlets, this two-day festival will allow artists of all levels to create their own masterpieces. From 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, children 11-years-old and younger can also show off their artistic talents with a free chalk event just for kids. The artwork will be judged from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. that day, followed by the chalk art awards at 5 p.m. with a grand prize of $1000. Among the chance to place first, there will also be a variety of categories and prizes for both youths and adults.

Even if you are not feeling inclined to try chalk drawing, everyone is still welcome to enjoy the sun and view the assorted display of creativity and imagination throughout the festival. For more information about the event and how to participate, visit West Michigan Chalk Art Festival.

Founders Fest 2018: A Celebration of Beer and Music

June 16

On Saturday, June 16, from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m., the 11th annual Founders Fest is back and stocked with beer for everyone. Featuring local food trucks and live music from Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Antibalas, Monophonics, San Fermin, FBC All-Stars, and Desmond Jones, this special festivity will take place on the streets surrounding Founders Brewing Company.

Tickets can be ordered online for $40 general admission and $25 mug club members or on the day of the event for $50 general admission and $40 mug club members. Tickets include admission and two drink tickets. Founders Fest is 21+.

Grand Rapids Pride Festival

June 16

Save the date for Grand Rapids Pride Festival’s 30th birthday party on Saturday, June 16 from noon to 10 p.m. at Calder Plaza. Tickets range from $8-$50 and all proceeds go to support the Grand Rapids Pride Center, which empowers the LGBTQ community in Grand Rapids through its supportive services and awareness.

Headlining acts of this festival include EnVogue, Betty Who, and David Hernandez. Grab your friends and check yes to this birthday invitation. For tickets, visit Grand Rapids Pride Festival.

Grand River Water Festival

June 23

Stop by Riverside Park for an entertaining and educational day of fun with the Grand River Water Festival. This free event will feature local musicians performing various genres, including traditional folk, country, bluegrass, cajun, blues, and world beat music. In between the diverse line up of live music, there will also be moments to learn and discuss environmental issues related to water quality. Check out all the Michigan musicians and support the awareness of water quality issues by spending the day at this family-friendly festival on Saturday, June 23. Visit Grand River Water Festival for more information.

Grand Rapids Water Lantern Festival

June 30

Spend a magical night at the Grand Rapids Water Lantern Festival as you say farewell to the month of June. On Saturday, June 30, this stunning event will allow you to write down a message for yourself or a loved one on a water lantern and send it off onto the water. When the gates open at 5 p.m., everyone is invited to enjoy food, music and other fun activities, including a chance to design your own lantern. From 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., the public will launch their lanterns for all to enjoy. Visit Grand Rapids Water Lantern Festival to purchase tickets.